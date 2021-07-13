We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Closes Stagecoach Gas Assets Acquisition
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) partially closed the previously announced acquisition of the subsidiaries of Stagecoach Gas Services LLC. Last month, the company announced the $1.225-billion accord.
The closing of the deal, however, leaves out the incorporation of some assets including the Twin Tier Pipeline LLC for now. It has already paid $1.195 billion for the rest of the assets. For $30 million, Twin Tier Pipeline and the remaining assets will likely join Kinder Morgan’s portfolio in first-quarter 2022, following a regulatory approval from the New York authorities.
It is to be noted that Stagecoach is a joint venture between Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED - Free Report) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP - Free Report) . Both the companies have shared the cash proceeds from the transaction.
As stated earlier, Stagecoach comprises four natural gas storage facilities and networks of natural gas pipelines that span across 185 miles. Importantly, the Stagecoach, Thomas Corners, Steuben and Seneca Lakestorage facilities have a total FERC-certificated gas storage capacity of 41 billion cubic feet. Moreover, the pipeline networks have several interconnects to major interstate natural gas pipelines that comprise the midstream energy firm’s affiliate Tennessee Gas Pipeline.
The acquirer expects the move to broaden its scope of services by connecting Northeast demand regions with major natural gas supply sources. It can be said that the acquisition has placed Kinder Morgan in a position to capitalize on growing natural gas demand, which is touted to be the bridge between high and no emission energy sources.
Price Performance
Kinder Morgan’s shares have increased 31.6% over the past year compared with 42.5% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock from the energy space is Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP - Free Report) , having a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Magellan Midstream’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to jump 7.2% year over year.