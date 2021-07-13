Back to top

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Closes Stagecoach Gas Assets Acquisition

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) partially closed the previously announced acquisition of the subsidiaries of Stagecoach Gas Services LLC. Last month, the company announced the $1.225-billion accord.

The closing of the deal, however, leaves out the incorporation of some assets including the Twin Tier Pipeline LLC for now. It has already paid $1.195 billion for the rest of the assets. For $30 million, Twin Tier Pipeline and the remaining assets will likely join Kinder Morgan’s portfolio in first-quarter 2022, following a regulatory approval from the New York authorities.

It is to be noted that Stagecoach is a joint venture between Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED - Free Report) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP - Free Report) . Both the companies have shared the cash proceeds from the transaction.

As stated earlier, Stagecoach comprises four natural gas storage facilities and networks of natural gas pipelines that span across 185 miles. Importantly, the Stagecoach, Thomas Corners, Steuben and Seneca Lakestorage facilities have a total FERC-certificated gas storage capacity of 41 billion cubic feet. Moreover, the pipeline networks have several interconnects to major interstate natural gas pipelines that comprise the midstream energy firm’s affiliate Tennessee Gas Pipeline.

The acquirer expects the move to broaden its scope of services by connecting Northeast demand regions with major natural gas supply sources. It can be said that the acquisition has placed Kinder Morgan in a position to capitalize on growing natural gas demand, which is touted to be the bridge between high and no emission energy sources.

Kinder Morgan’s shares have increased 31.6% over the past year compared with 42.5% rise of the industry it belongs to.

