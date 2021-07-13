We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Daimler (DDAIF) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Daimler (DDAIF - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DDAIF and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.
Daimler is one of 109 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DDAIF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDAIF's full-year earnings has moved 22.76% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DDAIF has returned about 22.72% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 0.16%. As we can see, Daimler is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, DDAIF belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.71% so far this year, meaning that DDAIF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track DDAIF. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.