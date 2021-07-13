We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $90.81, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 11.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.62 billion, up 87.38% from the prior-year quarter.
AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $14.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.22% and +50.7%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. AMD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note AMD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.24, so we one might conclude that AMD is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that AMD has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.