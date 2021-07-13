We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Facebook (FB - Free Report) closed at $353.16, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had gained 5.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FB to post earnings of $3.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.89 billion, up 49.25% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.18 per share and revenue of $116.16 billion, which would represent changes of +30.62% and +35.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. FB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, FB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.11, so we one might conclude that FB is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that FB has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.