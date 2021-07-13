We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors Company (GM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $58.97, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 0.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GM to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 302%.
GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $137.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.9% and +12.52%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.16% higher. GM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, GM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.18.
Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.