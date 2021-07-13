We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $61.17, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 1.51% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.65% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 247.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.3 billion, up 84.95% from the prior-year quarter.
XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $274.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1284.85% and +51.02%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.96% higher. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.33, so we one might conclude that XOM is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.