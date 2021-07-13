We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Century Communities (CCS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) closed at $63.11, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the single-family homebuilder had lost 4.93% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
CCS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. On that day, CCS is projected to report earnings of $2.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 133.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.01 billion, up 29.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.01% and +28.65%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% lower. CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, CCS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.94.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.