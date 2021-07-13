We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets had lost 15.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CLNE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. On that day, CLNE is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%.
CLNE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $346 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -350% and +18.61%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLNE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CLNE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.