We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) closed at $89.03, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 0.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 1.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.
DHI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.83, up 64.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.17 billion, up 33.08% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.50 per share and revenue of $27.39 billion, which would represent changes of +63.81% and +34.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. DHI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note DHI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.94, so we one might conclude that DHI is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that DHI has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.