Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $24.60, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 4.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.7 billion, up 33.81% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $33.54 billion, which would represent changes of +1.9% and +23.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.