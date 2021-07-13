We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.93, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 6.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SU as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SU to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 164.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.81 billion, up 122.51% from the year-ago period.
SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $30.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +291.82% and +61.34%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SU should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SU currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, SU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.48, so we one might conclude that SU is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.68 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.