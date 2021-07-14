Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Advance Auto Parts (
AAP Quick Quote AAP - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AAP for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Advance Auto Parts' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Advance Auto Parts' main business drivers.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. operates in the U.S. automotive aftermarket industry and is primarily engaged in selling replacement parts (excluding tires), accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, light and heavy-duty trucks. It is a leading automotive parts provider in North America, serving the “do-it-yourself” or “DIY”, and “do-it-for-me” or “DIFM” (or Commercial) customers.
Advance Auto Parts operates through a single reportable segment comprising stores and distribution branch operations.
The company was founded in 1929 as Advance Stores Company. In the 1980s, it started selling automotive parts and accessories to DIY customers. The Professional delivery program was initiated in 1996. The company significantly increased sales to Professional customers since 2000.
The company operates under four store names:
Advance Auto Parts – These stores focus on both Commercial and DIY customers. As of Jan 2, 2021, 4,806 stores, which are located in freestanding buildings, focus on Professional and DIY customers
Carquest – These stores focus on Commercial customers, but also serve DIY customers. As of Jan 2, 2021, the company serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores.
Worldpac – These branches principally serve Commercial customers, utilizing an efficient and sophisticated delivery process. As of Jan 2, 2021, 170 branches principally served Professional customers.
Autopart International – These stores primarily operate in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. The stores specialize in imported aftermarket and private-label branded auto parts, and focus on Commercial customers.
As of Jan 2, 2021, the company operated a total of 4,976 stores and branches, compared to 5,037 stores and branches as of Dec 28, 2019.
Bottom Line
Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Advance Auto Parts, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in July 2011 would be worth $3,632.05, or a 263.20% gain, as of July 13, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 233.78% and the price of gold increased 10.62% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for AAP.
Advance Auto Parts is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. It continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has has boosted the company’s top line growth. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, Advance Auto Parts' operating costs are on the rise and the trend is likely to continue amid massive expenses for store openings, partnerships and investments to strengthen the supply chain. This might clip the firm's margins and cash flows. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.
Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.72%, and there have been 10 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AAP for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Advance Auto Parts' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Advance Auto Parts' main business drivers.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. operates in the U.S. automotive aftermarket industry and is primarily engaged in selling replacement parts (excluding tires), accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, light and heavy-duty trucks. It is a leading automotive parts provider in North America, serving the “do-it-yourself” or “DIY”, and “do-it-for-me” or “DIFM” (or Commercial) customers.
Advance Auto Parts operates through a single reportable segment comprising stores and distribution branch operations.
The company was founded in 1929 as Advance Stores Company. In the 1980s, it started selling automotive parts and accessories to DIY customers. The Professional delivery program was initiated in 1996. The company significantly increased sales to Professional customers since 2000.
The company operates under four store names:
Advance Auto Parts – These stores focus on both Commercial and DIY customers. As of Jan 2, 2021, 4,806 stores, which are located in freestanding buildings, focus on Professional and DIY customers
Carquest – These stores focus on Commercial customers, but also serve DIY customers. As of Jan 2, 2021, the company serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores.
Worldpac – These branches principally serve Commercial customers, utilizing an efficient and sophisticated delivery process. As of Jan 2, 2021, 170 branches principally served Professional customers.
Autopart International – These stores primarily operate in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. The stores specialize in imported aftermarket and private-label branded auto parts, and focus on Commercial customers.
As of Jan 2, 2021, the company operated a total of 4,976 stores and branches, compared to 5,037 stores and branches as of Dec 28, 2019.
Bottom Line
Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Advance Auto Parts, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in July 2011 would be worth $3,632.05, or a 263.20% gain, as of July 13, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 233.78% and the price of gold increased 10.62% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for AAP.
Advance Auto Parts is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. It continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has has boosted the company’s top line growth. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, Advance Auto Parts' operating costs are on the rise and the trend is likely to continue amid massive expenses for store openings, partnerships and investments to strengthen the supply chain. This might clip the firm's margins and cash flows. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.72%, and there have been 10 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.