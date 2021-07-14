Back to top

How Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Banks – Southwest space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Banks - Southwest space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Cullen/Frost is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.  

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from $1.58 per share to $1.60 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $6.37 per share to $6.44 per share. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is also a favorable signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Cullen/Frost. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.


