Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings Results: What's in Store?
Cintas Corporation (CTAS - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended May 2021) results on Jul 15, before market open.
The company delivered impressive results in the last four quarters, beating estimates on all occasions. Its average earnings surprise was 16.47%. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were $2.37, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 by 7.24%.
In the past three months, shares of the company have gained 12% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let us see how things have shaped up for Cintas this earnings season.
Factors to Influence Q4 Results
The company has been benefiting from healthy demand for personal protective products in the healthcare and hygiene end markets. The same trend is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter and boosted the performance of the First Aid and Safety Services segment. Sales for the segment increased 16.4% year over year in the previous quarter, offsetting a sales decline of 2.1% for the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment and 16.3% for All Other business.
The company’s solid product offerings as well as healthy supply chain, sales force and distribution network are likely to have aided its fiscal fourth-quarter performance. Lower costs and expenses, as experienced in the previous quarter, are likely to have been advantageous.
The COVID-led woes are likely to have impacted the company’s performance in the fourth quarter. Businesses in end markets like cruise line and airline have been highly susceptible to changes in operating conditions due to the pandemic. Stiff competition and high debts are added concerns to Cintas.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company anticipates revenues of $1.80-$1.83 billion, suggesting an increase of 2.1% from the previous quarter’s reported figure. Earnings are expected to be $2.20-$2.40 per share, whereas it reported earnings of $2.37 in the third quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1,824 million, suggesting a rise of 12.6% from the year-ago reported figure and 2.6% growth from the previous quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share stands at $2.32, suggesting an increase of 71.9% from the year-ago reported number and a sequential decline of 2.1%.
On a segmental basis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Uniform Rental and Facility Services’ revenues is pegged at $1,445 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, indicating a 13.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure and 1.9% growth from the previous quarter’s reported number. First Aid and Safety Services’ revenue estimates are pegged at $211 million, suggesting 7.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure and an increase of 6.6% from the previous quarter’s reported number. All Other’s revenues are pinned at $168 million, indicating a 51.9% year-over-year decrease and a 4.3% increase from the previous quarter’s reported figure.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model provides some idea about the stocks that are about to release their earnings results. Per the model, a stock needs a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for a likely earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
The case with Cintas has been provided below.
Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, with both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate pegged at $2.33.
Cintas Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Zacks Rank: Cintas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies in the Zacks Industrial Products sector that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements, per our model.
Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.76% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.69% and a Zacks Rank #3.