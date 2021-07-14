We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Cummins (CMI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cummins (CMI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cummins is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 109 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI's full-year earnings has moved 15.14% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CMI has returned about 7.12% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 1.88% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Cummins is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, CMI belongs to the Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #243 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.31% so far this year, meaning that CMI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to CMI as it looks to continue its solid performance.