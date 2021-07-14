Back to top

Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Signet Jewelers (SIG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Signet Jewelers is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 52.18% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SIG has returned about 182.10% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.64%. This means that Signet Jewelers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SIG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 162.13% so far this year, so SIG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SIG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


