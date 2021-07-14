First Republic (FRC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

First Republic Bank ( FRC Quick Quote FRC - Free Report) delivered an earnings surprise of 14.04% in second-quarter 2021 on solid top-line strength. Earnings per share of $1.95 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. Additionally, the bottom line climbed 45.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Results were supported by an increase in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Moreover, the company’s balance-sheet position was robust during the quarter. However, higher expenses and elevated net loan charge-offs were offsetting factors.
Net income available to common shareholders jumped 44% year on year to $349.5 million.
Revenues Increase, Expenses Flare Up
Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion during the June-end quarter, up 34% year over year. The reported figure also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion.
The NII jumped 27.5% year over year to $1 billion, primarily supported by growth in average interest-earning assets. Net interest margin increased to 2.68% compared with the prior-year quarter.
Non-interest income was $226.6 million, up a whopping 72% year on year. This upswing mainly resulted from solid wealth management fees and higher income from life insurance investments.
Non-interest expenses for the reported quarter flared up 34% year on year to $762.8 million. Rise in salaries and benefits and information systems costs from continued investments in the expansion of the franchises as well as higher professional fees led to this uptick.
The second-quarter efficiency ratio of 62% remained flat, year over year.
Healthy Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2021, net loans climbed 4% sequentially to $122.5 billion, while total deposits were up 5% to $134.6 billion. Loan originations, including PPP loans, came in at $16.8 billion, up 25% quarter on quarter.
First Republic’s total wealth management assets were $240.9 billion as of Jun 30, 2021,marking a 10% sequential rise. This increase was chiefly aided by market appreciation and net client inflow.
Notably, wealth management assets included investment management assets, brokerage assets, money market mutual funds, and trust and custody assets.
Credit Quality Improves
During the April-June period, credit metrics were a mixed bag but stayed robust. On a year-over-year basis, total non-performing assets decreased 20% to $132.8 million. Nonetheless, provision for loan losses stood at $16.1 million due to loan growth, down 48% from the year-ago quarter.
Also, the non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.08%, down from the year-ago quarter’s 0.13%. Net loan charge-offs were $1.2 million, up 11% year over year. However, its net charge-offs were less than 1 basis point of average loans.
Capital Position
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.05%, reflecting a contraction of 123 basis points from the prior-year quarter. Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.38%, up from 11.04% in the year-ago quarter. Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 9.51% compared with the prior year’s 9.8%.
Tangible book value per share increased 15.5% to $61.72.
Our Viewpoint
While First Republic has been able to sustain its organic growth momentum, highlighted by higher loans and deposits, escalating costs on investments in digital initiatives might hurt its bottom line in the near term. Nevertheless, rise in average earnings assets is a tailwind.
First Republic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Among other banks,
Bank of America Corporation is slated to report quarterly results on Jul 14, while The Bank Of New York Mellon will announce on Jul 15. BankUnited, Inc. is scheduled to release earnings numbers on Jul 22.
