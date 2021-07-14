We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Set to Supply Argentina With COVID-19 Vaccine
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) announced that it has entered into an agreement with the government of Argentina for supplying 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, or an updated booster vaccine shot, upon potential authorization in the country.
The company is set to begin delivery of the vaccine in the first quarter of 2022.
Shares of Moderna have skyrocketed 129.1% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 1.6%.
Moderna has received approval for emergency use of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in several countries across the world. The company has already supplied several million doses of mRNA-1273 to countries worldwide, and vaccinations are going on at full swing.
The company is currently seeking full approval for the vaccine in the United States and authorization for use in adolescents in the United States and Europe and few other countries. It is also developing the vaccine candidate for the pediatric population.
Moderna is developing updated booster doses of mRNA-1273 to combat the emerging and other deadly variants of the COVID-19 virus, one of which is the highly contagious Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. The Delta variant was first found in India, and is rapidly spreading to other parts of the world, increasing the risk of infections. The variant is now found in more than 100 countries, including the United States.
Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant has become the most dominant strain in the United States, accounting for majority of new COVID-19 cases in the country. The World Health Organization has warned that Delta will become the globally dominant variant of the coronavirus in the coming months.
In late June 2021, Moderna announced new results from in vitro neutralization studies on sera from individuals vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. Data showed that vaccination with mRNA-1273 can produce a neutralizing effect against all COVID-19 variants tested, including Delta.
Presently, apart from Moderna’s mRNA-1273, Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) / BioNTech’s (BNTX - Free Report) BNT162b2and J&J’s (JNJ - Free Report) single-shot COVID-19 vaccine are available in the United States. AstraZeneca’s vaccine (called Vaxzevria in EU), although available in several countries, has not yet been launched in the United States.
Earlier this month, BioNTech/Pfizer announced that a third dose of BNT162b2, administered six months after the second dose, showed a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization titers against the wild type and the Beta variant of the virus. In early July, J&J announced new data from studies that demonstrated that its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong neutralizing antibody activity against the Delta variant.
