Avnet (AVT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Avnet (AVT - Free Report) closed at $39.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the distributor of electronic components had lost 6.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.
AVT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AVT to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 442.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.92 billion, up 18.22% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AVT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. AVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, AVT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.81.
Investors should also note that AVT has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Parts Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.52 at yesterday's closing price.
The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.