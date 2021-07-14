We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed at $169.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 2.49% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.66% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
JNJ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect JNJ to post earnings of $2.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.27 billion, up 21.45% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.51 per share and revenue of $91.77 billion, which would represent changes of +18.43% and +11.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JNJ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, JNJ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.07.
Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.