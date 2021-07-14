We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $810, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 13.84% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.08, up 87.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.34 billion, up 64.1% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.88 per share and revenue of $24.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.8% and +49.53%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.84% higher. NVDA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, NVDA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.94.
It is also worth noting that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.