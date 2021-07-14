We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.99, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had gained 3.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ARCB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, up 132.84% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $919.77 million, up 46.61% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $3.53 billion, which would represent changes of +60.06% and +20.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARCB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.62% higher. ARCB is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ARCB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.76, so we one might conclude that ARCB is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that ARCB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ARCB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.