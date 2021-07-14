We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed at $279.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BRK.B as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BRK.B to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.53%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.23 per share and revenue of $284.12 billion, which would represent changes of +22.46% and +15.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.58% higher. BRK.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, BRK.B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.79.
Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.56 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.