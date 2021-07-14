We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) closed at $81.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 3.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.
CVS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2021. On that day, CVS is projected to report earnings of $2.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.08 billion, up 7.25% from the prior-year quarter.
CVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.66 per share and revenue of $281.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.13% and +4.6%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. CVS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note CVS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.68. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.68.
It is also worth noting that CVS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.