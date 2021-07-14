We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $18.28, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 1.7% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.14% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KMI is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.96 billion, up 15.61% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $14.31 billion, which would represent changes of +38.64% and +22.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KMI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, KMI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.46, which means KMI is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.04 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
