Starbucks (SBUX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) closed at $119.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 5.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SBUX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SBUX to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 265.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.23 billion, up 71.17% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $28.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +154.7% and +22.2%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBUX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note SBUX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.76.
Also, we should mention that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 3.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SBUX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.