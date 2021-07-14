We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Siderurgica Nacional (SID - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.07, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the steelmaker had gained 1.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.2% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
SID will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 2000% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.94 billion, up 153.94% from the prior-year quarter.
SID's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $11.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +450% and +93.1%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SID. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.41% higher. SID is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note SID's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.06.
We can also see that SID currently has a PEG ratio of 0.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.29 as of yesterday's close.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.