ViacomCBS (VIAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ViacomCBS (VIAC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.58, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VIAC to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.41 billion, up 2.17% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $27.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.19% and +6.83%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% lower. VIAC is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, VIAC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.58.
We can also see that VIAC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VIAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.
The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.