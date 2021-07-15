If You Invested $1000 in T. Rowe Price a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in T. Rowe Price (
TROW Quick Quote TROW - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TROW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? T. Rowe Price's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at T. Rowe Price's main business drivers.
Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Baltimore, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, sub-advisory services and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans and financial intermediaries. Through its subsidiaries, the company manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income and balanced portfolios along with mutual funds. Its client base includes individual investors, defined contribution retirement plans, institutional investors and third-party distributors, among others. The company operates worldwide from the United States, England, Argentina, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore.
The components of net revenue are investment advisory, administrative and distribution and servicing fees services.
The Investment Advisory Services earn fees for managing the investment portfolios that are computed using the value of assets under management (AUM).
The Administrative Services provides advisory-related administrative services to price funds through its subsidiaries. Overall, it provides mutual fund transfer agency and shareholder services, mutual fund accounting services and participant accounting, plan administration and transfer agent services. Additionally, the company provides trustee services and other non-discretionary advisory planning services to fund shareholders and potential investors.
The Distribution and Servicing fees represents servicing fees earned from 12b-1 plans of the Advisor, R, and VIP II classes of sponsored mutual funds.
In May 2017, T. Rowe Price, in order to provide additional high yield investment opportunity to its clients and to further strengthen its global fixed income franchise, has acquired a new fund from Henderson Global Investors.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in T. Rowe Price a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in July 2011 would be worth $3,487.78, or a 248.78% gain, as of July 14, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 231.57% and gold's return of 9.50% over the same time frame.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for TROW.
Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. T. Rowe Price's planned initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution channel and launching new investment strategies and vehicles are likely to stoke long-term growth. Further, the asset manager is debt free with sufficient liquidity. This enables the company to consistently enhance shareholders’ value through impressive capital-deployment activities. However, elevated operating costs act as a headwind. Regulatory pressures across investment-management industry, along with overdependence on investment advisory fees remain major concerns for T. Rowe Price.
Shares have gained 5.21% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
If You Invested $1000 in T. Rowe Price a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TROW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
T. Rowe Price's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at T. Rowe Price's main business drivers.
Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Baltimore, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, sub-advisory services and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans and financial intermediaries. Through its subsidiaries, the company manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income and balanced portfolios along with mutual funds. Its client base includes individual investors, defined contribution retirement plans, institutional investors and third-party distributors, among others. The company operates worldwide from the United States, England, Argentina, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore.
The components of net revenue are investment advisory, administrative and distribution and servicing fees services.
The Investment Advisory Services earn fees for managing the investment portfolios that are computed using the value of assets under management (AUM).
The Administrative Services provides advisory-related administrative services to price funds through its subsidiaries. Overall, it provides mutual fund transfer agency and shareholder services, mutual fund accounting services and participant accounting, plan administration and transfer agent services. Additionally, the company provides trustee services and other non-discretionary advisory planning services to fund shareholders and potential investors.
The Distribution and Servicing fees represents servicing fees earned from 12b-1 plans of the Advisor, R, and VIP II classes of sponsored mutual funds.
In May 2017, T. Rowe Price, in order to provide additional high yield investment opportunity to its clients and to further strengthen its global fixed income franchise, has acquired a new fund from Henderson Global Investors.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in T. Rowe Price a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in July 2011 would be worth $3,487.78, or a 248.78% gain, as of July 14, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 231.57% and gold's return of 9.50% over the same time frame.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for TROW.
Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. T. Rowe Price's planned initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution channel and launching new investment strategies and vehicles are likely to stoke long-term growth. Further, the asset manager is debt free with sufficient liquidity. This enables the company to consistently enhance shareholders’ value through impressive capital-deployment activities. However, elevated operating costs act as a headwind. Regulatory pressures across investment-management industry, along with overdependence on investment advisory fees remain major concerns for T. Rowe Price.Shares have gained 5.21% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.