In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) - free report >>
PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) - free report >>
PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
BP Inks Deal to Broaden US Convenience Retail Footprint
BP plc (BP - Free Report) announced that it has entered into an accord to acquire full ownership of its Thorntons retail joint venture. The British energy giant has aimed to acquire the business’ remaining stake from ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC.
In 2019, the joint venture between BP and ArcLight acquired Thorntons, which is headquartered in Louisville, KY. With the likely closure of the recently-announced deal later this year, upon receipt of regulatory approvals, BP will be able to broaden its presence in the U.S. fuels and convenience retail business. In fact, the deal will help the integrated energy player gain ownership interests and operatorship in 208 locations in the states of Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Florida and Ohio.
In its global network of convenience stores, the company is planning to boost the number of strategic sites to more than 3,000 by 2030 from the current tally of roughly 2,000. With ever-changing consumer needs, convenience retail is evolving. The recent deal will thus place BP well to capitalize on the growing demand from consumers and boost earnings.
BP p.l.c. Price
BP p.l.c. price | BP p.l.c. Quote
Currently, BP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, a few better-ranked players in the energy space include Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) , Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) and PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) . All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Whiting Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.
Continental is expected to witness earnings growth of 256% in 2021.
PDC Energy is likely to see earnings growth of 111.8% in 2021.