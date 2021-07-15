Ford (F) Abandons Power Stroke Diesel V-6 Engine for F-150 Trucks

Ford ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report) recently announced its decision to discontinue the use of the turbodiesel Power Stroke V-6 engine option in the Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The Power Stroke engine was first integrated into the previous-generation F-150 in 2018 and was being used unmodified in the new truck for 2021. The decision to drop this engine was triggered by the overwhelming customer response for the EcoBoost V-6 gasoline engines. Ford’s decision to halt the run of the Power Stroke 3.0-liter engine does not come as a major surprise. The engine only produced 250 horsepower, making it the least powerful engine in the line-up. Moreover, it was easily surpassed by the 290-hp 3.3-liter V-6 and the 325-hp EcoBoost 2.7-liter V-6 engines. The only charm offered by the Power Stroke is its 440 pound-feet of torque, making it an attractive option for those who want to tow. Nonetheless, customers who want maximum towing torque should opt for the PowerBoost engine, which offers a number of advantages over the Power Stroke engine but was unavailable when the diesel engine was first introduced. With its 3.5-liter V-6 hybrid setup producing 430 hp and 570 pound-feet of torque, the PowerBoost is the ideal combination of capability and power. Moreover, Ford has priced the hybrid slightly below the diesel option, making it more appealing for customers. Another attraction point for the hybrid variant is its fuel economy. The diesel engine was initially the first choice for those who wanted a fuel-powered F-150, since its EPA combined rating of 24 mpg was the highest amid all 2020 truck variants. However, for 2021, the diesel’s rating fell by 1 mpg, while the new PowerBoost hybrid has an EPA rating of 24 mpg combined, making it the new fuel efficient leader in the F-150 truck fleet. The Power Stroke 3.0-liter V-6 engine choice can be ordered until Jul 16, with deliveries occurring throughout the year. In May, Ford unveiled a version of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck — the all-new 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro — the first-ever all-electric F-Series truck designed for commercial customers. F-150 Lightning Pro will be built at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn and hit the roads next year. The vehicle will join the E-Transit, an upcoming battery-electric version of the Transit cargo van, in Ford's work-ready line-up of electric vehicles (EVs). Designed specifically for commercial customers, F-150 Lightning Pro blends familiar Built Ford Tough power, capability and durability with a contemporary electric platform, adding new capabilities and features designed to enhance productivity and reduce operating costs and maintenance time, while ensuring carbon neutrality. F-150 Lightning Pro will be available in two options. The standard version, available for both retail and commercial customers, targets an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles and 426 horsepower, with a base price of $39,974. The base truck has a targeted 2,000-pound maximum payload capacity and a maximum of 5,000 pounds of towing capability, which can increase to 7,700 pounds with the optional tow package. Additionally, the company offers an extended-range version for commercial customers, targeting an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles and 563 horsepower, and starting at a price of $49,974. This version comes integrated with the optional tow Package, which increases the targeted maximum towing to 10,000 pound. Both versions are powered by a lithium-ion battery and come with 775 lb.-ft. of torque. Amid the heightening climate-change concerns, Ford is committed toward its goal of providing completely carbon-free transportation in the upcoming years and is boosting electrification efforts to attain this target. The company has always been at the forefront of the automotive revolution and is focused on its vision of an all-electric future, including providing fifth-generation lithium ion batteries as well as preparing for the transition to solid-state batteries, which warrant longer ranges, reduced costs and safer EVs for customers. The automaker has committed to invest more than $30 billion by 2025 for electrification of its commercial and retail fleet by capitalizing on its strength, starting with EV versions of the company’s most popular models. Ford, peers of which include General Motors ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) , Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) and Volkswagen ( VWAGY Quick Quote VWAGY - Free Report) , currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
