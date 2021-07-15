3D Systems (DDD) Unveils New SLA 3D Printing Material

3D Systems ( DDD Quick Quote DDD - Free Report) recently rolled out a new material — Accura AMX Rigid Black — designed to be used with the company’s stereolithography (SLA) technology. The 3D printer manufacturer claims that the production-grade acrylate resin provides an exceptional resolution, accuracy, and surface finish, which is capable of withstanding long-term mechanical use.
3D Systems revealed that the resin has gone through mechanical performance test for up to eight years of indoor, and one and half years of outdoor environment. It noted that the material is ideal for end-use applications in markets across automotive, consumer goods, service bureaus, and contract manufacturers.
3D Systems stated that Accura AMX Rigid Black has been partly inspired by the advanced production application requirements of TOYOTA Gazoo Racing (TGR). The two companies have been working together since 2019 to enhance automotive design and production. The 3D printer manufacturer said that TGR Europe has been using the newly-introduced resin for motorsports applications.
Efforts to Enhance 3D Printing Capabilities
With the booming 3D printing industry, the company’s focus on this market presents a favorable long-term opportunity. As a matter of fact, majority of 3D Systems’ customers are shifting from prototyping to end-use production, using 3D printing technology, and the company believes it is well positioned to aid them in their transformation. It anticipates that robust demand for production printers, materials and software will continue to act as major catalysts in the days to come, driving growth.
Moving in the direction of its vision, 3D Systems unveiled the 3DXpert software solution for direct metal 3D printing and made groundbreaking advancements to its Figure 4 technology — the ultra-fast, modular SLA system — designed for the production of plastic parts on the factory floor. These initiatives are a bold, definite step toward the company’s transition from prototyping to production. 3D Systems is enabling 3D production through digital design and manufacturing workflows, technology advancements and material innovation, and application engineering expertise.
Markedly, 3D technology has the potential to revolutionize manufacturing and improve the commercial space. Various companies, ranging from hospital managers to car manufacturers, are now opting for varied 3D solutions to address simple make-to-stock orders as well as complex, engineer-to-order production strategies.
Consequently, the company has been expanding its operational processes to meet the rising demand across diverse sectors. For instance, sectors like automotive, consumer products, government and defense, industrial/business machines, education research, and others (arts and architecture) are expected to spur further demand for 3D printing products. Apart from these, aerospace and the trillion-dollar oil & gas industry are showing a penchant for 3D printing too, which will aid the company’s growth in the future.
Moreover, 3D Systems has been making acquisitions to diversify its offerings, add synergistic technology and expand the company’s domain expertise in operating markets. The company has already secured an important place in sectors like manufacturing, medical and aerospace, while also pursuing unconventional sectors like food and fashion. 3D Systems expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Currently, 3D Systems carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include
Digital Turbine ( APPS Quick Quote APPS - Free Report) , Intuit ( INTU Quick Quote INTU - Free Report) and Zoom Video Communications ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The long-term earnings growth rate for Digital Turbine, Intuit and Zoom is currently pegged at 50%, 14.8% and 15.6%, respectively.
