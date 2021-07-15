Onto (ONTO) Reaffirms Sustainable Business Commitments

Onto Innovation Inc. ( ONTO Quick Quote ONTO - Free Report) has reaffirmed its commitments toward corporate social responsibility and sustainable business practices by joining the Responsible Business Alliance as an Affiliate Member. By pledging its support for this non-profit organization that encompasses the world’s largest corporate social responsibility coalition in global industry supply chain, the company aims to improve the well-being of workers and associated communities amid the pandemic-induced adversities. The move also marks a definite step toward realising its goal of being a more ESG (environmental, social, and governance) focused company. Headquartered in Wilmington, MA, Onto operates as the leading manufacturer of avant-garde process control tools that perform macro defect inspections and metrology, and lithography systems. As a global leader of process and yield management solutions, the company plays a significant role in the design, manufacture and marketing of process control systems for 2D and 3D macro inspection, optical critical dimension metrology and wafer inspection. It boasts a broad portfolio of leading-edge technologies — metal interconnect composition, factory analytics and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging — as well as develops innovative analytical software for certain industrial applications. With state-of-the-art inspection, measurement and data analysis solutions, Onto reduces operating costs and accelerates product and process development. This enables customers to get a first-hand access to premium products at optimum prices. The company has an extensive geographical footprint and supports a diverse range of customers in more than 20 countries. It is one of the few companies that are an end-to-end supplier of products and applications, ranging from un-patterned wafer quality to advanced packaging lithography, with enterprise software solutions spanning across the entire value chain. The company believes that its evolving product portfolio and surging customer base are the cornerstones of its long-term growth across diverse markets. Onto invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services, which adds value to its manufacturing processes. Backed by its expertise in core technologies of optics and software, the rapid and ongoing development of new products and enhancements to existing products enable it to quickly respond to dynamic industry trends as well as competitive challenges. It caters to various markets such as Bare Wafer, Image Sensors, Flat Panel Display, Probe Test and RF/MEMS (radio-frequency/microelectromechanical system) among others. The company has enhanced its product inspection and detection portfolio with the launch of Dragonfly G3 inspection platform. Designed to meet the most advanced 2D and 3D sensitivity requirements for advanced packaging and specialty device manufacturers, the product is likely to be a boon in identifying low contrast defects that hitherto went unnoticed. The Dragonfly G3 platform offers sub-micron sensitivity for complex packaging designs requiring redistribution lines to the tune of 1µm. Such high-tech product attributes have become more relevant with the growing specialty device market, which includes next-generation power devices, RF filters and amplifiers. Increased adoption of optical metrology solutions and strength in high-performance computing and specialty devices, particularly in 5G smartphones, and baseband RF are additional tailwinds for the company. The stock has gained 103.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 46.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are
Motorola Solutions Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) and SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC Quick Quote SEAC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Nokia has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 1.5%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 215.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. SeaChange International has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
