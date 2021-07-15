We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is PetroChina Company (PTR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of PetroChina Company (PTR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PTR and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
PetroChina Company is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTR's full-year earnings has moved 112.75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, PTR has moved about 46.84% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 25.12% on average. As we can see, PetroChina Company is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, PTR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.04% so far this year, so PTR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on PTR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.