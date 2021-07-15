We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CFX or FLS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing - General Industrial sector might want to consider either Colfax (CFX - Free Report) or Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Colfax and Flowserve are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CFX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.37, while FLS has a forward P/E of 25.55. We also note that CFX has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FLS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09.
Another notable valuation metric for CFX is its P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FLS has a P/B of 3.16.
These metrics, and several others, help CFX earn a Value grade of B, while FLS has been given a Value grade of C.
Both CFX and FLS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CFX is the superior value option right now.