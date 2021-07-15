We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ASML (ASML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $716.51, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 0.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASML as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2021. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $2.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.7%.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.33 per share and revenue of $21.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.2% and +36.12%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.05, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, ASML's PEG ratio is currently 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.