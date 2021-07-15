We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $75.45, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.
JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.3 billion, up 34.6% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $147.04 billion, which would represent changes of -5.56% and +34.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note JD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 50.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 61.9, which means JD is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 1.86 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.