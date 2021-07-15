We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.42, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.48% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.
NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $412.98 million, up 3.56% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion, which would represent changes of -0.91% and +43.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower within the past month. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note NLY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.29, which means NLY is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.9 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.