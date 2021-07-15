We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves 0.12%: What You Should Know
United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $211.53, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500.
Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 4.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.
UPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.71, up 27.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.09 billion, up 12.84% from the prior-year quarter.
UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.83 per share and revenue of $93.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.59% and +10%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher within the past month. UPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UPS has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.51 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.11, so we one might conclude that UPS is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
