Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $55.25, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 8.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BYD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2021. On that day, BYD is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 184.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $770.27 million, up 267.04% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2266.67% and +39.68%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BYD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BYD is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, BYD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.53, so we one might conclude that BYD is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that BYD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Gaming was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
