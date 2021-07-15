We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Foot Locker (FL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.34, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the shoe store had gained 0.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FL to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.97 billion, down 5.08% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $8.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +101.42% and +11.23%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.81% higher within the past month. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, FL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.38.
Also, we should mention that FL has a PEG ratio of 2.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.