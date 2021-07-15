We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Olin (OLN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Olin (OLN - Free Report) closed at $43.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 10.01% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from OLN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2021. On that day, OLN is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 315.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.02 billion, up 62.47% from the year-ago period.
OLN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $7.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +506.67% and +36.84%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OLN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OLN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, OLN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.86.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
