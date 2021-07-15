We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stellantis (STLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.20, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the automaker had lost 6.77% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.
STLA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $183.45 billion, which would represent changes of +162.5% and +83.74%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for STLA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower within the past month. STLA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note STLA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.69, which means STLA is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.64 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
