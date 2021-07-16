We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
J&J (JNJ) Recalls Some Sunscreens Due to Benzene Presence
J&J (JNJ - Free Report) announced that it is voluntarily recalling all lots of five aerosol sunscreen products of Neutrogena and Aveeno brands from the market due to “low levels” of benzene found in some samples of the products after internal testing. J&J said that benzene is not an ingredient in any of its products.
Benzene, a colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet odor, is a chemical, which has the potential to cause cancers with frequent and high exposure. Per American Cancer Society, benzene can cause cancers like leukemia and other blood cancers, per evidence from clinical/pre-clinical studies. Humans are exposed to benzene mainly through inhalation, through the skin, and orally.
J&J said that people exposed to benzene daily, at the levels detected in the internal testing, by using these impacted aerosol sunscreen products, are not expected to face any adverse health consequences. However. the recall has been made out of caution and consumers are suggested to stop using the affected products.
This year so far, J&J’s shares have risen 8.2% compared with an increase of 10.4% for the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
J&J faced similar issues with its talc-based products, primarily its baby powders. The company faces more than 28,000 lawsuits, which allege that its talc products contain asbestos, a known carcinogen, which caused many women to develop ovarian cancer.
J&J recalled lots of its baby products several times in 2019/2020. In May, it permanently discontinued the sale of its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, citing declining demand as a reason for the same.
There have been verdicts against J&J in its talc lawsuits. J&J, however, insisted that its talc-based products are safe and do not cause cancer.
J&J currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the drug sector include Roche (RHHBY - Free Report) , Addex Therapeutics (ADXN - Free Report) and Catalent (CTLT - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Roche’s earnings estimates for 2021 have risen from $2.66 to $2.72 per share and for 2022 from $2.73 to $2.76 per share. The stock is up 10.5% this year so far.
Addex’s loss estimates for 2021 have narrowed from $2.79 to $2.34 per share in the past 60 days while that for 2022 have narrowed from $2.98 to $2.51 over the same period.
Catalent’s earnings estimates for 2021 have increased from $2.90 to $2.94 per share in the past 60 days while that for 2022 have risen from $3.37 to $3.49 over the same period. The stock has risen 6.8% in the year so far.