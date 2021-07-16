Dollar General (DG) on Hiring Spree, To Deploy 50,000 Staff

Easing restrictions, stepped-up vaccinations and waning coronavirus cases have steadily led to the resumption of business activities. As the economy rebounds, job opportunities have improved with companies going on a hiring blitz.
Easing restrictions, stepped-up vaccinations and waning coronavirus cases have steadily led to the resumption of business activities. As the economy rebounds, job opportunities have improved with companies going on a hiring blitz. Dollar General Corporation (DG - Free Report) , one of the renowned names in the Retail – Discount Stores industry, announced plans to hire up to 50,000 associates between now and Labor Day.
The company plans to appoint employees across more than 17,400 stores and 27 distribution centers as well as at its private fleet and store support center. The job designations at retail stores include regional directors, district managers, store managers, assistant managers, part-time and full-time lead sales associates, and part-time sales associates.
We note that Dollar General presently operates traditional (dry) and Fresh distribution centers, providing job positions within general warehouse, human resources, inventory control, training and administration. The company has a wide range of job openings at its corporate headquarters, located near Nashville, TN.
Clearly, Dollar General is on a hiring spree. This April too, the company unveiled plans to employ more than 20,000 staff during its spring nationwide hiring event. The current hiring event is meant to support the company’s planned 1,050 new store openings in fiscal 2021 with job roles in store, distribution, transportation and corporate operations.
Building Strong Presence Across the Spectrum
Dollar General has been making changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. The company, which is among the winners amid the pandemic, has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capacities and adopt strategies to provide seamless shopping experience.
Better pricing, private label offerings, effective inventory management, and merchandise initiatives have helped the company in carving out a niche in the retail space. The company’s initiatives such as DG Fresh, DG Go and “popshelf” coupled with real estate growth strategy position it well to gain market share by targeting low-to-middle income group consumers.
Without a doubt, it has remained keen on expanding its offerings to serve customers better, and recently announced the planned expansion of its healthcare products and services across stores to become a popular healthcare destination. The company’s efforts to expand healthcare assortments are backed by its strong infrastructural capabilities, robust supply chain, and its existing health and nutritional offerings.
Wrapping Up
Dollar General’s efforts to become one-stop shopping destination, brand expansion initiative and customer centric approach such as enhancing digital tools are likely to keep it in good stead in the days ahead. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have advanced 17.8% in the past one year compared with the industry’s rally of 41.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
