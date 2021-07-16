We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC - Free Report) is a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) operates as a private market investment firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
