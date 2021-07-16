Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC - Free Report) is a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) operates as a private market investment firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) - free report >>

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) - free report >>

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) - free report >>

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) - free report >>

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical pharmaceuticals precious-metals