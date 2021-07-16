We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Progressive (PGR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Premiums Up Y/Y
The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.51 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. The bottom line however declined 17.5% year over year.
Behind the Headlines
Net premiums written were $11.5 billion in the quarter, up 13% from $10.1 billion a year ago. Net premiums earned grew 14% to nearly $11 billion.
Net realized gains on securities were $461.8 million, down 48% year over year.
Combined ratio — percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 880 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 96.5.
The Progressive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote
June Numbers
Operating revenues were $3.6 million, up 14.3% year over year. The improvement can be attributed to a 14.4% increase in premiums, 24.4% higher fees and other revenues, and 27% higher service revenues. This was partially offset by 1.4% lower investment income.
Premium improvement was driven by increase in premiums across all lines of business.
Total expenses increased 32% year over year to $3.6 billion due to 43.7% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses and 16.8% higher other underwriting expenses. A 1.3% lower Other underwriting expenses limited the downside.
Policies in force were impressive at the Personal Auto segment, having improved 11% from the year-ago month to 17.6 million. Special Lines climbed 9% to 5.2 million.
In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto advanced 13% year over year to 9.6 million while Agency Auto improved 9% to 8 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 18% year over year to 0.9 million. The Property business had about 2.7 million policies in force in June, up 14%.
Financial Update
Progressive’s book value per share was $31.07 as of Jun 30, 2021, up 12.5% from $27.63 on Jun 30, 2020.
Return on equity in June 2021 was 28.5%, down 640 bps year over year. Debt-to-total capital ratio improved 200 bps to 22.4
Zacks Rank
Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at $2.35, indicating a rebound from the year-ago loss of 20 cents.
W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at 95 cents, implying an increase from 6 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on Jul 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at $1.63, suggesting an improvement of 55.2% year over year.