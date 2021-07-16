We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is AMMO (POWW) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AMMO (POWW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AMMO is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. POWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWW's full-year earnings has moved 19.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, POWW has gained about 124.85% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.92% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AMMO is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, POWW belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.92% so far this year, meaning that POWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on POWW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.