Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is AMMO (POWW) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AMMO (POWW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AMMO is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. POWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWW's full-year earnings has moved 19.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, POWW has gained about 124.85% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.92% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AMMO is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, POWW belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.92% so far this year, meaning that POWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on POWW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMMO, Inc. (POWW) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors