VIV vs. SCMWY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Communication Services sector have probably already heard of Telefonica Brasil (VIV - Free Report) and Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, both Telefonica Brasil and Swisscom AG are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
VIV currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.99, while SCMWY has a forward P/E of 17.45. We also note that VIV has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SCMWY currently has a PEG ratio of 7.36.
Another notable valuation metric for VIV is its P/B ratio of 0.60. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SCMWY has a P/B of 2.64.
These metrics, and several others, help VIV earn a Value grade of A, while SCMWY has been given a Value grade of C.
Both VIV and SCMWY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that VIV is the superior value option right now.