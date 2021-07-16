We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Posco (PKX) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Posco (PKX - Free Report) . PKX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PKX has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.
Finally, investors should note that PKX has a P/CF ratio of 4.66. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.01. Within the past 12 months, PKX's P/CF has been as high as 5.85 and as low as 3.76, with a median of 4.68.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Posco's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PKX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.